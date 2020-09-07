DeGrom (3-1) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 12 over seven innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Phillies.

DeGrom allowed a season-high four runs during his last trip to the mound, but he was dominant against Philadelphia as his only blemish was a solo home run in the second inning. The Mets' offense also had a dominant performance by providing 14 runs, allowing deGrom to pick up a comfortable win. The righty now has a 1.69 ERA and 70:11 K:BB over 48 innings this year. His next start should come on the road Saturday against the Blue Jays.