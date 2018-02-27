Mets' Jacob deGrom: Battling lower back stiffness
DeGrom is battling lower back stiffness but will continue his throwing progression, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
DeGrom's spring was already delayed a few days as he was away from the team for the birth of his daughter. This back issue may delay his first start by a few more days but doesn't seem likely to affect his availability for the start of the regular season.
