DeGrom (5-1) picked up the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, allowing three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Chris Bassitt fanned 10 batters while giving up just one run in the matinee as the Mets swept the twin bill, but deGrom answered with a dominant start of his own in the nightcap. The two-time Cy Young Award winner fired 16 of 91 pitches for strikes and let only one Pittsburgh baserunner get into scoring position en route to his fifth straight quality start. Since making his season debut at the beginning of August, deGrom boasts a 1.66 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 63:4 K:BB through 43.1 innings.