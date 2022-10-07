Manager Buck Showalter downplayed deGrom's blister issue Thursday and said, "we don't foresee it to be an issue," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander dealt with the blister across his final two starts of the regular season, but it appears the issue won't affect his outlook for the start of the playoffs. Max Scherzer is pitching Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series versus the Padres on Friday, and deGrom is expected to take the mound either Saturday or Sunday, depending on the outcome of the series opener.