The Mets plan to place deGrom (side) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Though the MRI deGrom required following his early exit from Sunday's start against the Diamondbacks revealed no structural issues or long-term concerns, the Mets seem content to err on the side of caution and shut the right-hander down for the week. Assuming his injured right side shows improvement over the next few days while he rests up, deGrom looks like he'll be on track to return from the IL when first eligible May 21 or shortly thereafter.