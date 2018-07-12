Mets' Jacob deGrom: Brilliance unrewarded once again
DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-0 extra-inning win over the Phillies, allowing five hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander has now reeled off 11 straight quality starts, but deGrom has only two wins to show for it during that stretch, as the Mets' anemic offense continues to have problems scoring runs for the ace. The team's lone All-Star will take a 1.68 ERA and 149:30 K:BB through 123.1 innings into the break.
