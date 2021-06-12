DeGrom left Friday's start against the Padres with right flexor tendonitis, which is a finger injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He was nearly unhittable, giving up one hit, zero runs and zero walks while striking out 10 over six frames. DeGrom's pitch count was up to 80, so he probably would have logged one more inning at most even if he was fully healthy. He has come back quickly from injuries that have sounded more serious than this one, so he should be considered questionable for next week's start at home against the Cubs.