Mets' Jacob deGrom: Brings home NL Cy Young

DeGrom won the 2018 National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday.

As expected, deGrom ran away with the award -- receiving 29 of 30 first place votes -- after leading the majors with a ridiculous 1.70 ERA across 32 starts (217 innings). While the 30-year-old went just 10-9 thanks to poor run support, he made up for his lack of wins (the fewest ever for a Cy Young Award-winning starter) with a 0.91 WHIP, 11.2 K/9, 1.9 BB/9 and 0.4 HR/9.

