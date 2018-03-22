Mets' Jacob deGrom: Building up stamina

DeGrom threw 88 pitches in a game against Mets minor leaguers Wednesday, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander has seen the last of Grapefruit League action after posting a 12:1 K:BB in only 7.2 innings, but his workload Wednesday indicates he's ready for the regular season to begin. DeGrom will pitch Monday in a scrimmage against the Mets' Triple-A squad before taking the mound for the second game of the year Mar. 31 against the Cardinals.