DeGrom will start Friday against the Nationals rather than Thursday against the Cubs as previously expected, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

DeGrom does not appear to be dealing with any injury. He threw 99 pitches in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, while Joey Lucchesi threw just 55 in the nightcap, so Lucchesi will move in front of deGrom in the rotation for now.