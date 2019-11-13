Play

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Claims second straight NL Cy Young

DeGrom won the 2019 NL Cy Young Award on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old once again received 29 of 30 first place votes to beat out Hyun-Jin Ryu and Max Scherzer for the award. DeGrom recorded a 2.43 ERA with a 255:44 K:BB over 32 starts in 2019. His 11 wins are the second-lowest total by a Cy Young Award winner behind his total of 10 wins last season, but he proved once again last season how dominant he can be even with inconsistent run support.

