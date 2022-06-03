DeGrom (shoulder) remained behind in New York for the Mets' current road trip, but he could begin throwing off a mound before the team returns home June 14, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander is currently still throwing off flat ground as the Mets proceed very cautiously with his recovery from a stress reaction in his right scapula. There had originally been plans for deGrom to accompany the team on its 11-day west coast swing, but pitching coach Jeremy Hefner determined he wouldn't be able to give the 33-year-old's rehab the attention it deserved during the trip. "The right decision is, it's better for [deGrom] to get his work done there," manager Buck Showalter said Thursday. "Just a lot better equipped and manpower and the things that are going on that he needs to get done." Showalter indicated Thursday that deGrom could be ready to do mound work before the Mets got back to Queens, but his eventual return to the big-league rotation remains far off.