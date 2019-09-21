Mets' Jacob deGrom: Cruises to 10th victory

DeGrom (10-8) notched the win after giving up four hits while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings Friday night against the Reds.

DeGrom was lights out Friday night, hurling 70 of 96 pitches for strikes on the way to victory. The reigning Cy Young winner has surrendered just one run over his last three outings, and he's worked seven frames in each of his last seven starts. DeGrom owns a sparkling 2.51 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 248 punchouts over 197 innings this year.