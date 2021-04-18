DeGrom (1-1) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, giving up three unearned runs on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out 14.

The multiple delays since his last start didn't phase the right-hander and neither did pitching at altitude, as deGrom set a single-game record for the most strikeouts by a visiting pitcher over six innings or less in Coors Field. A Jeff McNeil error in the fifth inning also kept deGrom from taking a hit to his ERA, which now sits at a stunning 0.45 through three starts and 20 innings, and his 35:3 K:BB seems like a typo. He'll look to deliver another gem in his next outing Thursday on the road against the Cubs.