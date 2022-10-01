DeGrom (5-4) exited Friday's start against Atlanta with a blister, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. He gave up three earned runs on five hits while striking out 11 and taking the loss.

DeGrom threw 86 pitches and could have stayed in for the seventh inning if not for the blister. Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers against deGrom at one point, so perhaps the blister was affecting his command. He tentatively lines up to pitch on the final day of the season against the Nationals, but the Mets may opt to give deGrom more time to get past this blister in advance of the postseason.