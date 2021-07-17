DeGrom is getting treatment for forearm tightness, but an MRI did not reveal any structural damage, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

His side session was halted Friday due to the issue and he is currently in a no-throw period. Given the results of the MRI, the team is treating him for forearm tightness, and he is considered day-to-day. He has been a quick healer in the past, but he also dealt with elbow and shoulder issues in June, so perhaps everything is starting to take its toll.