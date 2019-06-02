Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dealing with hip cramp
DeGrom was pulled from Saturday's start against the Diamondbacks with a hip cramp, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
DeGrom was visited by the athletic trainer and removed after facing another hitter with his hip cramping up, though he said after the game he was fine by the time manager Mickey Callaway came out to make the move. It doesn't seem to be an issue of concern and deGrom appears as though he'll be ready to take the mound next weekend against the Rockies.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...