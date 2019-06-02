Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dealing with hip cramp

DeGrom was pulled from Saturday's start against the Diamondbacks with a hip cramp, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

DeGrom was visited by the athletic trainer and removed after facing another hitter with his hip cramping up, though he said after the game he was fine by the time manager Mickey Callaway came out to make the move. It doesn't seem to be an issue of concern and deGrom appears as though he'll be ready to take the mound next weekend against the Rockies.