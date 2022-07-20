DeGrom had his simulated game pushed back from Tuesday to Thursday after he experienced mild soreness around his shoulder Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Though the soreness cropped back up Sunday, deGrom was able to play catch Monday and Tuesday without any renewed discomfort. DeGrom appears to have steered clear of setback, as the Mets relayed that his simulated outing was pushed back "out of an abundance of caution." Even so, the two-day delay in what was expected to his final tune-up session before returning from the 60-day injured list will likely take him out of the mix for making a start this weekend against the Padres. DeGrom could be ready to make his season debut at some point next week, assuming the Mets are comfortable plugging him into the rotation without sending him out for another minor-league rehab start beforehand.