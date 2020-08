DeGrom was scratched from Friday's start against the Phillies with neck tightness, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The 32-year-old apparently experienced the tightness following Sunday's start versus the marlins, and the issue lingered throughout the week. DeGrom plans to throw a bullpen session Sunday or Monday since there's no structural issues, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, leaving his status for his next couple turns through the rotation up in the air.