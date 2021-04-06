DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Phillies, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.

Despite the Mets' efforts to improve the roster around deGrom in the offseason, his first start of 2021 was more of the same -- he was dominant while on the mound and left with a 2-0 lead, only to watch the bullpen and defense fall apart in a five-run eighth inning for the Phillies. The right-hander threw 50 of 77 pitches for strikes and perhaps wasn't allowed to pitch deeper into the game due to the long layoff after his last spring outing, but deGrom wasn't showing any real signs of fatigue when he exited. He'll look for a better result in his next outing, set for Saturday at home against the Marlins.