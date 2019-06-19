Mets' Jacob deGrom: Denied complete game

DeGrom (4-6) allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out 10 across 8.1 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Braves.

DeGrom took a shutout into the ninth inning, but was pulled after allowing back-to-back homers to Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson. Still, it was a dominant performance as he put together two separate stretches of retiring 10 Braves' hitters in a row. He now has a 3.26 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 112 strikeouts across 91 innings for the season. He'll draw a tough matchup at the Cubs in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday.