DeGrom (2-1) went the distance in a 6-0 shutout of the Nationals on Friday, scattering two hits over nine scoreless innings while striking out a career-high 15 without walking a batter.

He threw 84 of his 109 pitches for strikes, and somehow that understates just how locked in deGrom was. He's the first pitcher ever with 50 strikeouts through his first four starts, breaking the mark of 48 that Shane Bieber reached just a few days ago to tie Nolan Ryan's old record, and he's only the third pitcher in history with three straight starts of 14 K's or more, joining Pedro Martinez and Gerrit Cole in a very exclusive club. DeGrom has even emerged as a threat at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs to push his batting average to an astounding .545 (6-for-11). At some point the right-hander will look mortal again, but he'll take a ridiculous 0.31 ERA and 50:3 K:BB through 29 innings into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Red Sox.