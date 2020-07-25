DeGrom fired five scoreless innings in Friday's win against the Braves but didn't factor into the decision. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight.

DeGrom's health was a question heading into Opening Day as he dealt with back tightness over the end of camp, but he was in full form Friday. The back-to-back NL Cy Young Award winner threw 72 pitches while only allowing two baserunners, but he was unable to get much run support from the Mets, a problem that's plagued him over the past few seasons. Despite the no-decision Friday, the 32-year-old's 2020 season got off to a good start against Atlanta's potent lineup. DeGrom's next start should come Wednesday against the Red Sox.