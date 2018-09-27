Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates Braves for 10th win

DeGrom (10-9) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing only two hits over eight scoreless innings while striking out 10 in a 3-0 victory over the Braves.

Getting one final chance to state his case for the NL Cy Young, deGrom didn't waste his opportunity, fanning double-digit batters for the seventh time in 13 second-half starts and lowering his MLB-leading ERA to a stunning 1.70. In fact, it's the best ERA by a Met since Dwight Gooden's legendary 1985 campaign, and the third best in franchise history behind Tom Seaver's 1971 season.