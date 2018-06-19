Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates for fifth win

DeGrom (5-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts through eight innings Monday in a win over the Rockies.

DeGrom was absolutely nasty, as he induced 24 swinging strikes and 12 groundballs to shut down Colorado at Coors Field. His slider was the money pitch, as it induced nine swinging strikes and seven outs in play on just 34 offerings. He pounded the strike zone too, with 19 first-pitch strikes to 29 hitters, and when he's ahead in the count, deGrom's fastball-slider combination puts hitters in an almost impossible situation. He lowered his ERA to an absurd 1.51 with this effort and will look to keep his brilliant season going strong Saturday against the Dodgers.