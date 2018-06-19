Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates for fifth win
DeGrom (5-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts through eight innings Monday in a win over the Rockies.
DeGrom was absolutely nasty, as he induced 24 swinging strikes and 12 groundballs to shut down Colorado at Coors Field. His slider was the money pitch, as it induced nine swinging strikes and seven outs in play on just 34 offerings. He pounded the strike zone too, with 19 first-pitch strikes to 29 hitters, and when he's ahead in the count, deGrom's fastball-slider combination puts hitters in an almost impossible situation. He lowered his ERA to an absurd 1.51 with this effort and will look to keep his brilliant season going strong Saturday against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans seven in tough loss Wednesday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out eight in loss Friday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Another brilliant start wasted Saturday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Turns in quality start•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Gem gets wasted Wednesday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 13 in win Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start