Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates in win over Padres
DeGrom (3-0) got the win over the Padres on Friday, scattering five hits and allowing no runs over 7.1 strong innings, striking out eight and walking three in the Mets' 5-1 victory.
It was smooth sailing again for the right-hander, who now has a brilliant 2.06 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP through 39.1 innings. He's in the midst of a particularly dominant streak, as he hasn't given up an earned run over his last 14.1 innings and has an 18:5 K:BB over that time. He'll try to tame a hot-hitting Braves lineup in his next start on Wednesday.
