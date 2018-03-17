Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates O's on Friday
DeGrom tossed five scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, allowing only one hit and striking out eight.
He's only been able to make two starts this spring due to back stiffness, but deGrom's made them count, racking up a 12:1 K:BB through 7.2 innings. The right-hander is coming off his first career 200-inning campaign, as well as career highs in wins and strikeouts, and it looks like he'll be fully healthy and ready to go by Opening Day.
