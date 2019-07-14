Mets' Jacob deGrom: Earns win in short outing

DeGrom (5-7) allowed one run on six hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out six and earning the win over Miami.

DeGrom usually has a stellar outing and gets let down by his offense, but this time they earned him a victory despite his lackluster performance. The nine baserunners he allowed were the most since May 17 and it was his second straight outing with three walks. Still, he owns a terrific 144:28 K:BB and 3.21 ERA. DeGrom will take the mound in San Francisco on Saturday.