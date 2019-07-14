Mets' Jacob deGrom: Earns win in short outing
DeGrom (5-7) allowed one run on six hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out six and earning the win over Miami.
DeGrom usually has a stellar outing and gets let down by his offense, but this time they earned him a victory despite his lackluster performance. The nine baserunners he allowed were the most since May 17 and it was his second straight outing with three walks. Still, he owns a terrific 144:28 K:BB and 3.21 ERA. DeGrom will take the mound in San Francisco on Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.