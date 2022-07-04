DeGrom (shoulder) struck out five of the six batters he faced Sunday in his first rehab start with Single-A St. Lucie. He hit the other batter he faced with a pitch.

Though his performance comes with the caveat that he was facing off against a lineup most of teenagers or players in their first year of professional ball, deGrom certainly looked to be in peak form during the 24-pitch outing, which was his first regular-season start at any level since July 7, 2021. He threw 18 strikes on the afternoon, eclipsing 100 miles per hour on seven of his pitches, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. DiComo also notes that team officials anticipate DeGrom will need 3-to-5 rehab starts while he goes through a spring training-style ramp-up program, in which case he wouldn't line up for a start before the Mets' final game of the first half July 17 in Chicago if he sticks to a four-day rest schedule. However, if deGrom is able to stretch out to five innings during his rehab assignment and remains free of setbacks to his right shoulder, he should be ready to make a start during the Mets' first series out of the All-Star break.