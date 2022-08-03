DeGrom (shoulder) didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Nationals, allowing one run on three hits while striking out six and walking none.

DeGrom fared about as well as could have been expected in his season debut, throwing 46 of 59 pitches for strikes across five frames. The flamethrower was on a pitch count after returning from a lengthy absence, otherwise the Mets would have let him continue mowing down Washington's offense. DeGrom threw 13 pitches at 100 miles per hour or higher, topping out at 101.6 mph while averaging 99.7 mph.