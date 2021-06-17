DeGrom (undisclosed) was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs after three innings with right shoulder soreness, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Sean Reid-Foley entered the game in relief. DeGrom looked his usual, dominant self, requiring 51 pitches to strike out eight hitters in three perfect frames. He also added an RBI single. It's certainly concerning that he's dealing with an injury independent of the elbow issue that shortened his previous start. More details about deGrom's condition and when he will pitch again should become available after the game.