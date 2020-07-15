DeGrom exited Tuesday's intrasquad game after one inning due to back tightness, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The 32-year-old covered three innings during his previous outing and was expected pitch four-plus innings Tuesday, but he ended up making an abrupt exit after only one frame. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but at best this puts deGrom's availability for Opening Day next week in doubt. The team should provide another update within the next couple days as he's further evaluated.