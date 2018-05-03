Mets' Jacob deGrom: Exits with hyperextended elbow
DeGrom was removed from Wednesday's game against the Braves with a hyperextended right elbow, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
DeGrom exited the game and was seen heading to the locker room with a trainer after tossing four scoreless innings. While the severity of the issue remains unclear, the 29-year-old seems likely to miss some time. According to Tim Britton of The Athletic New York, J.J. Putz missed about five weeks with a hyperextended throwing elbow back in 2008. An extended absence for deGrom would be a tough blow to the Mets and fantasy owners alike, as he's been lights out to start the season, compiling a 2.06 ERA and 48:11 K:BB through his first six starts (39.1 innings). He'll likely undergo further testing in the coming days, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding the severity of the injury and a possible timetable for his return.
