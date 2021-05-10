The Mets are optimistic deGrom (side) won't require a stint on the 10-day injured list after the right-hander received a positive initial prognosis after undergoing an MRI on Sunday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

DeGrom was lifted after five innings during his start Sunday against the Diamondbacks due to right side tightness, an injury that previously resulted in him being scratched from his previously scheduled outing earlier in the week. At this stage, the Mets aren't certain if deGrom will be ready to make his next turn through the rotation in Tampa Bay during the upcoming weekend, but if not, he's unlikely to require much longer than the typical four days' rest between starts. The Mets have off days coming Monday and Thursday, so the Mets could get by with a shortened rotation until next week if deGrom requires more time to heal up from the side injury.