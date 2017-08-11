Mets' Jacob deGrom: Expected to make next start

DeGrom (triceps) expects to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets ace was forced from Thursday's game after being struck on his pitching arm by a hard-hit comebacker. DeGrom was sent for further testing, which revealed only a triceps contusion rather than anything more serious in nature. He finished the night with a win, delivering 6.2 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts on 100 pitches.