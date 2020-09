DeGrom (hamstring) threw another side session Saturday and is expected to make his scheduled start Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom exited Wednesday's start with a right hamstring spasm, but he shouldn't have to miss any turns through the rotation as manager Luis Rojas said Saturday that he's in line to start Monday. Assuming he's indeed able to return, the right-hander lines up for one more start in the regular season after Monday's outing.