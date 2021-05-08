DeGrom (lat) looks set to start Sunday's game against Arizona, though the Mets are still holding back from officially confirming him, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Lat inflammation scratched deGrom from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Cardinals, but it doesn't look as though he'll have to miss more than one turn in the rotation. He played catch Thursday and threw a bullpen session Friday, getting through both without issues, so he should make his Sunday start unless the inflammation suddenly returns.