DeGrom (shoulder) had his simulated game pushed back from Tuesday to Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
After he experienced mild soreness around his shoulder Sunday, DeGrom was able to play catch Monday and Tuesday and will now pitch his simulated outing Thursday. The push back was reported to be "out of an abundance of caution" by the Mets. DeGrom will still likely make his season debut soon after the All-Star break, but his return could be closer to the end of July or early August at this point.