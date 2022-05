DeGrom (shoulder) extended his throwing distance to 135 feet this week and said he feels "completely normal," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom continues to make gradual progress as he works his way back from the stress reaction on his scapula which has so far prevented him from making his season debut. He still has several more steps to go, and his recent health history hardly inspires confidence, but it's undoubtedly a good sign to see that he's progressing and feels healthy.