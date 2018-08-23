Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 10 in loss
deGrom (8-8) tossed six innings Thursday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks in the 3-1 loss to San Francisco. He struck out 10 and took the loss.
After breaking his bad-luck streak and winning three straight starts, deGrom fell victim to another tough-luck loss Thursday. He wasn't his usual dominant self, but the only earned run he allowed came from a Madison Bumgarner double. The 30-year-old still owns an incredible 1.71 ERA and 214:40 K:BB. deGrom will take the mound next Tuesday against the Cubs in Chicago.
