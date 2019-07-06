Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 10 in no-decision
DeGrom didn't factor into the decision Friday, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out 10 in a 7-2 loss to the Phillies.
The right-hander struck out double-digit batters for the third time in his last six starts and the fifth time overall this season while extending his quality start streak to seven outings. Despite his 2.68 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 61:7 K:BB through 47 innings over that stretch, deGrom has only won one of those seven trips to the mound, as the Mets' mediocre offense and volatile bullpen continue to let him down.
