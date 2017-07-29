Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 10 in Saturday loss

deGrom (12-4) allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Mariners.

deGrom gave up single runs in the second and third innings, and despite a solid outing, a lack of run support cost him a shot at his 13th win. He's allowed just six earned runs over his last four starts to lower his ERA from 3.65 to 3.29, and he continues to be a high-end fantasy option. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Rockies.