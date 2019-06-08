Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 10 in tough loss

DeGrom (3-6) took the loss Friday as the Mets fell 5-1 to the Rockies, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out 10.

The hip issue which cut short deGrom's last start didn't seem to be bothering him, as he struck out double-digit batters for the third time this season. The right-hander now has eight quality starts in 13 trips to the mound, and he'll take a 3.45 ERA and 94:20 K:BB through 75.2 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Cardinals.