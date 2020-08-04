DeGrom (1-0) picked up the win Monday in a 7-2 victory over Atlanta, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out 10.

For once, the Mets gave their ace plenty of run support, and deGrom didn't let it go to waste. He continues to flash career-best velocity, hitting triple digits on the radar gun five times Monday, in addition to his arsenal of nasty breaking and off-speed pitches. DeGrom will look to extend his quality start streak to three in his next outing, scheduled for Sunday at home against the Marlins.