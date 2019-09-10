Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 11 Diamondbacks in win

DeGrom (9-8) allowed a run on three hits and a walk over seven innings Monday, striking out 11 batters and earning the win over Arizona.

Aside from a solo shot by Wilmer Flores, deGrom had the Diamondbacks completely dominated Monday. He lowered his ERA to 2.70 and bounced back after allowing four runs in each of his last two starts. The 31-year-old also owns a stellar 231:43 K:BB as he chases down a second straight NL Cy Young victory. DeGrom will face the Dodgers at home on Saturday.