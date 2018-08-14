Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 12 in seventh victory

DeGrom (7-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out 12 over 6.2 innings as he picked up the win Monday against the Yankees.

DeGrom surrendered a pair of runs in the third inning which tied the game 2-2, but he'd finally get some run support, as he left the contest with a four-run lead. DeGrom continues to dominate in 2018, as he's allowed just four earned runs over his previous three outings (20.2 frames) while racking up 31 punchouts. The 30-year-old sports a 1.81 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with an eye-popping 195:36 K:BB through 159 innings this season.