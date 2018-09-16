Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 12, surrenders three vs. Boston

DeGrom allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 12 over seven innings Sunday against the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

DeGrom gave up all three of his runs in the third inning, but he managed to record four straight scoreless frames to end his outing. He left with the game tied 3-3, but Boston would strike for a run in the bottom of the eighth and hang on for the victory. The 30-year-old has continued to pitch well in the final month of the season, giving up six runs and striking out 27 over 20 frames in September (three starts).