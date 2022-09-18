DeGrom allowed three runs on four hits while striking out 13 in five innings in a 7-3 win Sunday against Pittsburgh. He did not factor into the decision.

DeGrom was nearly unhittable through the first five innings, allowing a double to Oneil Cruz to begin the game before striking out 13 of the next 15 batters he faced. The Pirates got to him in the sixth though as the first two batters recorded singles and Cruz deposited a pitch into the seats for a three-run homer. DeGrom has allowed homers in four of his last five appearances and has allowed three runs in each of his last two starts. With Sunday's 13 punch outs, he's struck out 44.1 percent of batters faced this year. His next start will likely be next weekend in Oakland.