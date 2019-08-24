Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans 13 in no-decision
DeGrom yielded one run on four hits and a walk while striking out 13 over seven innings Friday night against the Braves.
DeGrom allowed his lone run in the sixth inning on a single to center, and he also smacked a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning. At one point, he fanned eight batters in a row, tying a career-best. The 31-year-old continues to put together yet another stellar season, as he now sports a 2.56 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with a 207:39 K:BB over 162 innings.
