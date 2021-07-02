deGrom allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out 14 across seven innings in the loss to Atlanta on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.

deGrom allowed his first home run in his last seven starts in the first inning to Austin Riley. All three of his runs allowed were in the first inning. deGrom struck out at least 14 in four games this season. Despite allowing three earned runs for the first time this season, the future Hall-of-Famer is leading all of baseball with a 0.95 ERA and a 14.40 K/9. His next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Brewers.